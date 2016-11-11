The chaos of Wednesday in the wake of the demonetisation announcement came down on Thursday, as business outlets and petrol pumps accepted the demonetised currencies.

Partly, their confidence was infused by the banks. “The bank has asked us to go in the evening to exchange our entire collection for the day,” said a petrol pump worker.

However, wage labourers who are expected to collect their weekly wages on Saturday evening, were worried. “Each of us will have to get Rs.4,000. We wonder, how the contractor is going to pay us,” said a woman worker. The flow of information amidst people, the first day’s conduct of banking operations and the opening of ATMs on Friday, are expected to ease the tension among the public .

As the day broke open for banking transactions on Thursday, what was anticipated to be chaotic, particularly in rural and suburban centres, however eased off smoothly much to the surprise of bankers themselves. The dispensing of the Rs. 2,000 notes was selectively opted by banks. A nationalised bank here had not opened the new notes from the chest yet. “There were enough notes of Rs.100 and Rs.50 denominations,” said an official.

The bankers in rural centres were, for once, envied by their urban counterparts as calls came in to know the happenings on the day. “Bankers in Coimbatore had run out of money, and were exhausted suddenly having to deal with a customer base that only used electronic withdrawals and transfers,” said a senior bank manager, after a call from a banker in Coimbatore.

“We expected a rush, yet, the entire day progressed smoothly,” said a branch manager of a nationalised bank that transacted over 1,000 customers as against the normal daily transaction of 400 customers.

Regarding ATMs, it was unlikely the machines would dispense Rs. 2,000 notes on Friday when it would function again, since the machines were yet to be configured for that, said a senior bank official.

However, the ATMs were being stacked up with Rs.100 and Rs.50 notes, and we were yet to get instructions on the dispensing of Rs. 2,000 notes, the official said.