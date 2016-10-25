Attaining the full objectives of financial inclusion looks still to be far way in the district as utilisation of banking features left a lot to be desired among people who have opened bank accounts.

Motive

The banking sector officials are closing on the targets of the basic motive of the financial inclusion that of having at least one bank account in every household across the district with coverage now crossed 90 per cent.

However, almost close to 35 per cent of people, who had opened the accounts in the district, were yet to link their Aadhaar card details or mobile phone numbers with their bank accounts.

This apart, the banking sector was worried over the low average balance in the Basic Savings Bank Deposit (BSBD) accounts in the district. The average balance in such accounts was pegged at below Rs. 1,000 by the banking sources.

“It is only when the customers link the Aadhaar card details to get the subsidies and other welfare /benefits extended by the government and improve their financial literacy, the entire objectives of financial inclusion could be achieved. Linking of Aadhaar card details are now a must to get wages under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme credited to bank accounts,” pointed out Lead District Manager S. Sundaramoorthy.

Similarly, attaching the mobile phone numbers to the bank accounts would help the account holders keep track of the remittances and withdrawals and thereby, detect any malpractices, he added.

According to him, a special drive has been initiated by the Lead Bank to educate people on the importance of adding their Aadhaar card details and mobile numbers to their accounts besides the importance to activate Rupay cards and the consumer induced transactions under Rupay card.