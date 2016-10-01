Relatives of Ram Ganesh (26), a resident of Uthukuli, who allegedly committed suicide on Thursday, petitioned Superintendent of Police on Friday asking to register a case against three persons who came to recover bank loan from him.

Ram Ganesh had obtained a loan of Rs 28 lakh from a nationalised bank to start a business. An amount of Rs. 3 lakh was outstanding.

In the last few days, three persons were exerting pressure on Ram Ganesh to repay the outstanding amount, the complaint said.

Ram Ganesh ended his life by getting into contact with a live electrical circuit.