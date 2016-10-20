Gift from Dhaka:Colonel Iqbal Hasan (second from right), Additional Inspector General of Prisons, Bangladesh, at the Academy of Prisons on Tuesday.— Photo : C. Venkatachalapathy

Aims to set up similar institution at home

A team of prison officials from Bangladesh is on a visit to the Academy of Prisons and Correctional Administration (APCA) here to learn about the academy and set up a similar one back home.

The nine-member team, headed by Colonel Iqbal Hasan, Additional Inspector General of Prisons, Bangladesh, has been in the Fort city for three days since Monday.

The team includes a Deputy Inspector General of Prisons, jailors and superintendents. “We are here to gather experience from APCA. We are establishing a prison academy at Bangladesh, so we want to gain knowledge and experience from APCA. We are planning basic training programme, refresher courses, psychological and lifestyle management courses for our prison officers,” Mr. Hasan said. Bangladesh has 68 prisons, with close to 15,000 prison staff and nearly 80,000 prisoners, he added.

“They are on a visit to APCA to learn various aspects such as training, curriculum and building,” said M.R. Ahmed, director of APCA.