Close down for a cause:(From left) All petrol pumping stations remained closed in Dindigul on Friday as part of the State-wide bandh call; Shops downed shutters at Kasukadai Bazaar in Ramanathapuram.; DMK volunteers staging a rail roko in Sivaganga. —PHOTOs: G. Karthikeyan and L. BALACHANDAR

Autos and other private transport vehicles were off the roads, though buses were operated as usual in the southern districts

The State-wide bandh called by the opposition parties to protest violence against the Tamils in Karnataka and to reiterate the State’s right over the Cavuery River was by and large peaceful in Theni and Dindigul districts on Friday.

Routine life was partially affected in Dindigul as shops and business establishments were closed from dawn to dusk. Only essential commodities like milk and medicines were available for the public. Main roads near the bus stand, market and bazaar in the city wore a deserted look since morning. Vegetable markets too did not function. A few tea shops and medical shops were open near the bus stand. But street vendors selling vegetables, fruits had a thriving business.

However, Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation and private bus operators operated bus services to all places in Dindigul and nearby districts. Number of services had been reduced owing to shortage of staff as LPF members took part in the bandh.

Lorry operators too joined the stir and all inter-State trucks were off the road. The lorries were parked in the lorry shed and on Dindigul-Palani Road. All private pumping stations too joined the stir and closed stations. Lawyers staged demonstration before the district court.

Theni

Tension gripped Bodinayakkanur town as a section of lawyers burnt the effigy of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah before the Bodi court and raised slogans against him. They also strongly condemned the violence and attack on Tamils in Karnataka. They appealed to the people to respect and obey the court order. They also boycotted court in support of the bandh. All pending cases in Bodi court were adjourned.

Autos and other private transport vehicles were off the road. However, buses were operated as usual. Shops were closed on prime roads. Government schools were functioning as usual.

Ramanathapuram/Sivaganga

Normal life was partly hit in the two districts as the one-day bandh called by farmers and traders’ bodies to protest against the attack on Tamils in Karnataka and seeking Cauvery water, evoked partial response with closure of shops and commercial establishments.

With Federation of Traders’ Association of Tamil Nadu and opposition parties pledging support to the bandh, most of the shops and commercial establishments remained closed in the two districts but buses, both public and private, and auto-rickshaws plied as usual.

About 80 to 90 per cent of the shops were shut in Sivaganga, Karaikudi, Devakottai and Tirupattur in Sivaganga district, while more than 60 per cent of the shops remained closed in Ramanathapuram, Rameswaram, Mudukulathur and Sayalkudi in Ramanthapuram district, police sources said. Expressing solidarity, cinema houses cancelled the noon and evening shows in the two districts.

The Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) operated normal service and private buses too plied in the two districts though with less number of passengers compared to the normal patronage. Bazars and markets wore deserted looks.

Train services in the two districts also remained unaffected though members of the opposition parties tried to block trains.

In Sivaganga, 684 volunteers, mostly DMK men, led by former Minister K R Periyakaruppan and pro-Tamil outfits were arrested when they attempted to block trains and picket post offices in Sivaganga and Karaikudi, police said.

In Ramanathapuram, a total of 560 people, including volunteers of the DMK, led by district secretary Suba T. Diwakaran, MDMK, VCK, Naam Tamizhar Katchi, Tamil National Movement and Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) were arrested when they attempted to stage rail roko agitations and picket post offices.

The Rameswaram-Tiruchi passenger train was briefly held up at Paramakudi, when SDPI volunteers climbed on the engine, before police removed them, police said. All those arrested in the two districts were released in the evening.

“The bandh was peaceful and no untoward incident was reported in any part of the district,” N. Manivannan and T. Jayachandran, Superintendents of Police of Ramanathapuram and Sivaganga Districts respectively said.