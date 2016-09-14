Deep reverence:Muslims offering Bakrid prayers at Idgah maidan in Ammapalayam, Salem, and (right) women offering prayers in Erode on Tuesday.- Photos: E.Lakshmi Narayanan and M. Govarthan

Id-ul-Adha (Festival of Sacrifice), well known as Bakrid, was celebrated with pomp and gaiety in Salem city and other parts of the district on Tuesday.

The Id-ul-Adha marks the culmination of the holy Haj pilgrimage. It is celebrated in commemoration of Prophet Ibrahim’s willingness to offer his only son as a sacrifice at Almighty Allah’s command. Thus Muslims celebrate Bakrid to mark the spirit of sacrifice. Muslims around the world sacrificed animals during the celebrations to reaffirm their faith in Allah and the Quran. The meat of the goat or sheep that is sacrificed is divided into three parts – one for personal consumption, another for one’s relatives and friends and the third to be given to the poor and needy.

A large number of Muslims assembled at Idgahs (open grounds) and mosques in the morning and offered special qutba prayers.

A large congregation of Muslims participated in the special prayers held at the Idgah Maidan in Ammapalayam in the city. Moulvi Hafiz Sabir Ali Siraji, Professor, Nurul Islam Arabic College, led the prayers..

Qari Abrar Ahmed Qasimi led the special prayers in the Jamia Mosque, and Qari Suhail Ahmed in the Markazul Uloom Al-Islamiya Arabic College in K. N. Patty.

The Id prayers held in Jamia Mosque, Mohammad Pura Big Mosque, Al-Ameen Mosque, Fort Lal Mosque, Shevvapet Mosque, Peria Khabrasthan Mosque, Jagir Ammapalayam Mashaik Mosque were attended by hundreds of Muslims.

In the neighbouring Omalur town, a large number of Muslims offered Id prayers in the Idgah ground. Earlier, the Muslims of the town marched in a procession from the jamath mosque to the ground.

Members of other communities offered greetings to their Muslim friends outside several mosques in the rural towns of Attur, Mettur, Sankagiri, Vazhappadi, Thammampatti.

In Namakkal district, special prayers were held in various mosques and Idgahs in the district.

A large number of Muslims participated in the prayers held in Idgah on Sankagiri Road in Tiruchengode town.

Erode Special Correspondent adds

Muslims celebrated Bakrid with special prayers in about 200 mosques and over 40 Idgah Maidans in the district on Tuesday. Thousands of Muslims took part in the prayers at VOC Park Ground. After the prayers, elders, youngsters and children hugged and greeted one another.

During the subsequent celebration in their households, Muslims gave away one-third of the sacrifice meat to needy people.