Festive mood:Muslims taking part in mass prayer on the occasion of Id-ul-Adha at Begambur Mosque in Dindigul on Tuesday; (right) children exchanging greetings in Ramanathapuram.— Photos: G. Karthikeyan and L. Balachandar

Muslims in large numbers participate in special prayers held at various places, offer ‘Qurbani’ to the poor, friends

Bakrid, the festival of sacrifice, remembering the sacrifice of Prophet Ibrahim, was celebrated with religious fervour and special prayers in the two districts on Tuesday.

Muslims, including women, congregated at Id-Gahs (prayer grounds) and mosques at several places in the districts and offered prayers after offering animal sacrifices. Special prayers were organised on behalf of local Jamaths, Tamil Nadu Muslim Munnetra Kazhagam (TMMK) and Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamath (TNTJ).

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam MP A. Anwar Raja and District Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Asmabagh Anvardeen offered prayer at Bari Aalim Pallivasal in Bharathi Nagar. Women offered prayers at separate enclosures near the mosques and Id-Gahs.

Muslim families sacrificed goats, sheep and bulls and offered the meat as ‘Qurbani’ to the poor, friends and relatives. As the Madras High Court had banned camel slaughter and directed the State government to ensure that the order was not violated, police maintained tight vigil against camel slaughter in the districts.

The TNTJ brought three camels, but the police prevented the cadres from slaughtering the animals. Acting on the orders of Superintendent of Police N. Manivannan, police teams stood guard to the animals at Kilakarai and Vedhalai.

Dindigul

In Dindigul, Muslims congregated in large numbers at Begampur Mosque for a mass prayer. Several Muslims distributed meat to the poor and relatives.

They also prayed for peace and prosperity in the country.

The importance of sacrifice was explained in the prayer with an appeal to lead a virtuous life. Participants were asked to shun sins and not be lured by worldly allurements.

Theni

Special prayers were offered in mosques in various places such as Uthamapalayam, Cumbum, Thevaram and Periyakulam in Theni district.