CM unveils schemes focused on providing state-of-the-art diagnostic equipment at government hospitals

A slew of announcements made by Chief Minister Jayalalithaa in the Assembly on Thursday, through a 110 statement, promise to change the face public healthcare in the State. The initiatives range from improving infrastructure to providing high-tech equipment to launching of schemes to improve the infant mortality rate. As much as Rs. 1,442.71 crore have been earmarked for the schemes.

Following the closure of 500 TASMAC shops and the curtailment of working hours of the outlets, the government has also announced the formation of de-addiction centres in Kancheepuram, Tiruppur and Cuddalore.

The bulk of the funds allocated will go towards providing more hospitals with state-of-the-art diagnostic equipment, including advanced imaging systems, endoscopes and ICU simulators. Government medical college hospitals in Madurai, Chennai, Coimbatore, Salem, Vellore, Thanjavur, Tiruchi and Thoothukudi would benefit from the scheme. Seven district headquarters hospitals in Erode, Tiruppur, Cuddalore, Dindigul, Pudukottai, Krishnagiri and Periyakulam will also be provided imaging units, haemodialysis units, x-ray and anaesthesia work stations, Ms. Jayalalithaa said.

Cardiac cath labs will be set up in six government medical college hospitals to take up high-end interventional cardiology procedures, she added.

The State is focussing not just on tertiary care institutions but upgrading facilities and equipment in secondary care institutions at Avadi, Chennai; Maniyanoor, Salem; Velampalayam, Tiruppur; and Kandigaiperi, Tirunelveli.

Efforts are being made to improve referral urban care in district hospitals by strengthening maternal child health services, trauma care, non-communicable disease interventions, diagnostics and surgical facilities. Paediatric resuscitation and emergency management units will be established in 22 district and six sub-district hospitals. The paediatric intensive care unit at the Institute of Child Health, Kilpauk, and at Chengalpattu, Coimbatore and Vellore medical colleges will also be upgraded. Equipment will be provided at nearly 55 CEmONC centres, to improve paediatric care. Further, 20 new drop-back vans for newborn babies and eight mobile medical units in hilly and remote areas in Dharmapuri, Dindigul, Kallakurichi, Krishnagiri, Palani, Tirunelveli and Udhagamandalam have been commissioned.

Not only for children, the State has plans for the elderly too. Three geriatric units — one each in Villupuram, Vellore and Thanjavur — will be inaugurated. The district mental health programme will be expanded to 32 districts from the current 25, thereby covering the entire State.

The Amma Whole Body Check-Up scheme has been extended to Coimbatore, Madurai and Tirunelveli as well. Giving equal thrust to the Indian systems of medicine and homeopathy, Ms. Jayalalithaa said support to 22 ‘wellness centres’ and 475 Ayush facilities will be assured. Further, 10 new primary health centres will be provided with Ayush services.