Members of the BJP (farmers’ wing), petitioned the District Collector on Monday alleging that road works on Wards 5 and 6 of the Udhagamandalam Municipality have been completed in a slipshod manner. The residents were also suffering from water scarcity.

In their petition, they claimed that Vannarapettai, Glenrock and Indira Colony, in the two wards were most affected by the twin issues. They said that around five days ago, a road was laid near Arani House, but due to rain that fell a few days ago, portions of the road had been damaged. The petitioners alleged that the road had not been laid properly and wanted the administration to take action against the contractor. In Ward 6, there were two water bodies for storage of drinking water. While one had not been desilted, the other had become contaminated, they claimed.

Petition against cop

In a separate petition, members of the Ooty Autorickshaw Drivers and Owners Welfare Association alleged that a district police officer had threatened to torch their vehicles as the drivers had refused to move from their old parking spots.

The officer had allegedly wanted the drivers to move their vehicles elsewhere when the row broke out.