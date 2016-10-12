Excess waste:Accumulation of garbage along roadsides in residential areas and in market places after Ayudha Puja is a common sight in Salem.-Photo: E. Lakshmi Narayanan

Piled up garbage will be removed by Wednesday, say officials

A day after Ayudha Puja celebrations, conservancy workers are involved in clearing of over 150 tonne additional garbage accumulated across the city here on Tuesday.

About 400 tonne of municipal solid waste is generated in all the 60 wards in the city everyday. While the corporation collects waste in 39 wards, the private contractor collects waste in 21 wards.

All the collected waste are transported to Chettichavadi and dumped in open space. It is usual that large quantities of banana stem and mango leaves that are unsold are left by the sellers on the road. Also, used banana stem, mango leaves, puja materials and other waste are dumped in the bins and at many places on the roads.

Apart from this, commercial establishments, hotels and residents clean their premises and dump the waste on roads. Hence, apart from the 400 tonne garbage that is generated everyday, additional 150 to 200 tonne garbage is generated after Ayudha puja in the city. Since conservancy workers did not work on Monday, more than 750 tonne garbage are piled up across the city. Overflowing bins, piled up garbage on roads are a common sight in the city. Workers began clearing the garbage from Tuesday morning as huge quantities of banana stem and waste materials were found on many roads. Officials said that all the piled up garbage would be removed by Wednesday evening and dumped at Chettichavadi. They said that roads have to be cleaned at many places as coconuts and pumpkins are broken on the roads after puja.