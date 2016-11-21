A large number of people participated in the diabetes awareness run in Salem city on Sunday.- Photo: E. Lakshmi NarayananE_Lakshmi Narayanan;E_Lakshmi Narayanan

People from various walks of life participated in the diabetes day awareness run organised by the Aravind Eye Hospital in the city on Sunday.

The run was flagged off from Dasanayakkanpatti, with the objective of spreading awareness about diabetic retinopathy.

As per the World Health Organisation report, globally 42.2 crore people were affected by diabetes, which constituted eight per cent of the population aged above 18 years.

India ranks No. 1 in diabetes with seven crore people suffering from this disease. This number may increase up to eight crore by 2030. This was ultimately due to increase in associated risk factors such as being overweight or obese. Besides, diabetes is the major cause of blindness, kidney failure, heart attack and stroke.

In a statement, B. Manohar Babu, Chief Medical Officer, Aravind Eye Hospital, called upon general public to create awareness to check the increase in the number of diabetes-affected people.