A large number of school students participated in a rally to create awareness on fire safety during the Deepavali festival in the city on Monday.

The rally was organised jointly by the Fire and Rescue Services Department and the Lions Club of Salem Majestic and it was flagged off from the Shevvaipet fire station by Sanjay Kumar, Commissioner of Police.

The students carrying placards and banners with slogans “use long sticks for firing the crackers”, “avoid keeping the crackers in the pockets of children”, “avoid firing crackers by keeping them in bottles”, “keep buckets filled with water at the spot of firing crackers” and “avoid splashing water on those who suffered fire injuries” marched in the rally.

The students also distributed pamphlets urging the people to take all precautionary measures for celebrating a safe Deepavali to the public.