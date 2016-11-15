HIV/AIDS awareness was stepped up by the District AIDS Protection and Control Unit on Monday through distribution of pamphlets at the Collectorate Complex.

The exercise will henceforth be carried out every week. The DAPCU will be reaching out to the public as well as government officials with its awareness messages about the benefits HIV/AIDS patients were entitled to under various government schemes executed through Social Welfare Department.

Henceforth, awareness programs are to be be carried out alongside the weekly grievance redress day and special mass contact programs, as advocated by Tamil Nadu AIDS Control Society (TANSACS)

The DAPCU has been fulfilling the mandate of TANSACS and routing the benefits to HIV/AIDS patients under government schemes.

Last month, the DAPCU organised a rally to mark National Voluntary Blood Donation Day.

The district has been witnessing an addition of 30 to 40 HIV positive patients every month. More than 2,500 patients receive Antiretroviral Therapy drugs at the Government Headquarters Hospital and seven sub-centres linked to Integrated Counselling and Testing Centres at Perundurai, Bhavani, Gobi, Thalavadi, Anthiyur, Kodumudi and Sathy.