Awareness programme on breast cancer was organised by National Service Scheme (NSS) unit of Veterinary College and Research Institute (VCRI), Tirunelveli, on Monday. N.Arulnathan, NSS Programme Officer, welcomed the gathering.

M.Thirunavukkarasu, Dean, VCRI, inaugurated the programme. He stressed the role of students in creating awareness of facilities available for early detection and possibility for complete cure among the women especially in rural areas and explained the need to reduce female mortality.

G.Kamalin Viji, Associate Professor, Department of Surgery ,Tirunelveli Medical College, spoke on breast cancer and explained the causes, symptoms and measures to be taken for early detection and latest advancements in treatment.

J. Johnson Rajeshwar, Vice President, Students Association, VCRI, proposed a vote of thanks.