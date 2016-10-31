The Salem East Regional Transport office organised a day long awareness programme for the drivers operating school and college vehicles in the city recently.

Velusamy, Deputy Transport Commissioner, was the chief guest,

Training

The officials explained the need for proper maintenance of the vehicles, strict adherence to the traffic rules and safety norms, and displaying utmost caution while on duty.

They were also imparted training on handling the emergency situations.

Contest

An oratorical competition for the drivers on the topic 'Role of drivers in road safety aspects’ formed part of the awareness programme. Many drivers spoke on the topic and Mr. Velusamy gave away the prizes to the winners.

A. Gnanagowri, Chief Education Officer, V. Jayagowry, Regional Transport Officer, Salem East, and others spoke on the occasion.

Drivers of 22 schools and colleges falling under the limits of Salem East Transport Division participated in the awareness programme.