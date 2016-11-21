A week-long awareness programme about rights of children conducted at different locations in the district under the aegis of Childline culminated on Sunday. According to Childline Project Director Arun, 68 child marriages were stopped from March to October this year.

Migrant labourers

Increase in child marriages was due to presence of migrant labourers from backward districts such as Theni and Dharmapuri.

The labourer families come and settle down in Bhavani and Anthiyur for regular work in brick kilns and pottery making units.

They are used to conducting the marriage of their children within the group.

CEEMA (Centre for Education and Empowerment of the Marginalised), the nodal implementing agency of the helpline for children in distress also supports mentally harassed, destitute, and abandoned children, runaway kids and those found seeking alms on the streets.