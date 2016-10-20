Collector P. Parthiban giving away a bag to a resident of Karaikal on Wednesday as part of solid waste management programme.

A month-long awareness campaign on ‘Clean Karaikal - Green Karaikal’ was inaugurated at Sethur near Tirunallar on Wednesday.

The campaign aims at segregating solid waste into bio-degradable and non bio-degradable waste.

Collector P. Parthiban, who inaugurated the campaign, said that all efforts are being taken to implement the programme successfully. Solid waste management posed a problem due to non-segregation of bio-degradable and non-degradable waste. The administration has taken steps to sensitise residents and started distributing red bags to collect non bio-degradable waste. Members of self-help groups would distribute the bags to the residents during their door-to-door awareness campaign and explain the advantages of segregation of the waste.

The Collector inaugurated the campaign by distributing the bags to a few residents in the area. Revathy, Block Development Officer, was present.