Three students were given awards for excellence in as many segments for the creative displays at the two-day craft exhibition-cum-sale organised by NIFT-TEA College of Knitwear Fashion for the institute’s students.

D. Prabhu walked away with the trophy given for Best Commercial Product while S. Beetris received the award for Best Creativity and S. Karthick was adjudged as Best Designer.

The two-day exhibition held by NIFT-TEA Institute from Tuesday featured craft works made of materials which were discarded as wastes.