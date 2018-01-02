Award for Kalakshetra

more-in

Rich tributes were paid to Kalakshetra founder Rukmini Devi Arundale for her immeasurable contribution in giving Bharatanatyam a respectful position among the arts at an event organised here on Monday to present the Hamsadhawani R. Ramachandran Award of Excellence to Kalakshetra Foundation, Chennai.

Mylapore MLA R. Natraj said Rukmini Devi Arundale took great efforts to chisel Bharatanatyam into a beautiful art form, retaining only what was good from its earlier version. He said she showed society that only the good will last long.

Industrialist Nalli Kuppuswami Chetti appreciated Kalakshetra for preserving Arundale’s work and teaching dance and music to students.

He said it was very apt that the R. Ramachandran (RRC) award was presented to such a great institution.

Kalakshetra Foundation chairman N. Gopalaswami, who received the award along with Kalakshetra Dance College principal Pakkala Ramadas, said Arundale was a godsend to revive Bharatanatyam.

Sabha secretary R. Sundar said RRC, founder secretary, would have turned 94 this month.

Hamsadhwani president Ramnath Mani, secretary T.R. Gopalan and religious exponent Dushyant Sridhar were present on the occasion.