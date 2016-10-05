Gnanamani College of Technology here has received the Educational Excellence award of the Indus Foundation, USA, at Indo Global Education Summit held in Chennai recently.

P. Premkumar, chief administrative officer, received the award from Rajendra Ratnoo, Director of Technical Education, and S. Narayan, former Finance Secretary and Economic Advisor to the Prime Minister of India.

P. Malaleena, chairperson, K. Vivekanandan, chief executive officer, B. Sanjay Gandhi, principal, Gnanamani College of Technology, and R. Gandhi, principal in-charge, Gnanamani College of Engineering, offered felicitations.