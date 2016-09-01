National » Tamil Nadu

ERODE, September 1, 2016
Updated: September 1, 2016 07:31 IST

Award for CBSE teacher

  • Special Correspondent
A.V. Bhuvaneshwari (52), principal of Velalar Vidyalayaa, will be receiving the coveted CBSE Teacher Award 2015 from Union Human Resource Minister Prakash Javadekar at New Delhi on September 3.

The Minister will be honouring Ms. Bhuvaneshwari in the presence of the Secretary of Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of HRD, Subhash Chandra Khuntia. She is one among three teachers from Tamil Nadu to be chosen for the award.

The main considerations for selection constituted reputation in local community, academic efficiency and desire for improvement, genuine interst in and love for children, and involvement in social life of the community. Her name was recommended by the district-level education department official on the basis of record of work for scrutiny by the State Selection Committee.

Ms. Bhuvaneshwari's service spanning 27 years encompasses two decades as English and Hindi teacher and the remaining years as the Principal. She has been the Principal of Velalar Vidyalayaa since its inception in 2010. The student strength in the school that began with 300 enrolments has grown to 1900.

According to Ms. Bhuavaneshwari, who still continues to handle classes for senior-level students alongside executing administrative responsibilities, teachers ought to be perennial learners and encourage inquisitiveness among students for teaching-learning to be effective.

