Virudhunagar district administration has advised people suffering from fever to avoid self-medication and seeking treatment from quacks.

After chairing a meeting on preventive measures to be taken against possible spread of dengue, Collector A. Sivagnanam said people should alert health department officials if more than five persons in a particular locality fall sick.

The following persons could be contacted for immediate action in this regard: District Entomologist (phone 94432-86909); District Epidemiologist (99442-16237); Deputy Director (Health), Virudhunagar (94431-93862); and Deputy Director (Health), Sivakasi (95974-90349).