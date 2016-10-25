Collectors have advised the general public to avoid purchasing ‘Chinese crackers’ for the ensuing Deepavali festival and appealed to them to celebrate noiseless, smokeless and safe Deepavali.

“Let us celebrate this Deepavali in an environment friendly manner,” Ramanathapuram Collector S. Natarajan and Sivaganga Collector S. Malarvizhi said quoting Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board’s message for this year’s Deepavali festival.

Mr. Natarajan who discussed the safety aspects to be followed during the festival season with Superintendent of Police N. Manivannan, Sub-Collector (Paramakudi) G.S. Sameeran and other officials here on Monday appealed to the public to avoid purchasing Chinese crackers as the government banned import of the crackers.

Even after the government imposed the ban, some greedy traders illegally imported Chinese crackers, the Collector said and requested the public to reject the crackers and inform the police so that action could be initiated against the illegal sale.

The two collectors also asked heads of educational institutions to advise students to safely celebrate the festival and avoid high-decibel sound-emitting crackers. People could burst crackers only between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. on Deepavali day, they said.