The State Lorry Owners Federation – Tamil Nadu urged the Centre to avoid the frequent hike in the price of petrol and diesel.

Speaking to presspersons at Sankagiri, near here, on Saturday, M.R. Kumarasamy, president of the association, took exception to the hike in diesel price by Rs. 2.37 per litre.

Already the lorry industry in the State is undergoing a difficult period due to various reasons and the hike in the diesel price will immensely harm them. The Centre should avoid any hike in future and the State Government, too, should come forward to reduce the concerned tax imposed on the gasoline products.