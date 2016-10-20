The remains of the autorickshaw that was burnt at Kandhal in Udhagamandalam on Wednesday.- Photo:M.Sathyamoorthy

An autorickshaw belonging to a Hindu Munnani functionary is alleged to have been torched by unidentified persons near Khandal in Udhagamandalam on Wednesday morning.

The Nilgiris district police said that the complainant, M Nagaraj, 33, a functionary of the Hindu Munnani, had parked his vehicle in front of his house at UMC Line, Khandal on Tuesday night. However, the autorickshaw was found to have been set on fire and completely burnt.

Based on a complaint, the Nilgiris district police registered a case under section 435 (Mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to cause damage) of the Indian Penal Code. Police are investigating the incident.