At a time when people get upset when ATMs run out of cash, losing money could be a nightmare for anybody. It was one such experience for a sales representative of a book company, but the timely help of an auto rickshaw driver came to his rescue. The driver, Bala, returned his bag containing cash of Rs. 35,000 that was left behind in his vehicle, to the police.

Police said Chellappa, a resident of Chennai, was a sales representative with a book publishing and distributing company. He was in Vellore to organise book fair in schools. On Thursday night, he had boarded an auto rickshaw from Green Circle and alighted near Christian Medical College.

“When he got down from the auto, he forgot to take his bag. However, Bala found the bag that contained cash of Rs. 35,000 and a swiping machine and handed it over to us. We found his contact details inside the bag and informed him,” said M. Arivazhagan, inspector of Vellore North Police station.

He added that the money was from the books sold at the fair. Police said the cash included Rs. 100 and Rs. 2,000 notes. The police returned the cash to Chellappa on Friday morning.