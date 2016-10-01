The Mahila Court here has awarded 7 years imprisonment and slapped a fine of Rs. 3,000 on a share auto driver for raping a 19-year-old girl on the pretext of marrying her.

According to prosecution, M. Ramachandran (20), a share auto driver from Netaji Nagar here was in love with a girl from the same area, who was working at a textile showroom. On the night of April 4, 2014, she missed the last bus home and called Ramachandran over the phone to drop her near the house.

Ramachandran, who came to the spot in his bike in the next few minutes, took her to a workshop in a secluded area around 10 p.m. and sexually assaulted her.

Even as the girl’s parents were searching for her, he dropped the victim near the house around 3 a.m. When the girl’s mother grilled her, she narrated the ordeal she underwent.

Even though the girl’s parents pleaded with Ramachandran to marry her, he refused.