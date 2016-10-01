Salem Police arrested the activist on July 8 and lodged him in the city's Central Prison.

An audio CD containing purported conversation in which a jailor of the Salem Central Prison confirms the assault on activist Piyush Manush inside the prison has gone viral on social media on Thursday.

Mr. Piyush was arrested by the Salem city police for attempting to block the government officials from discharging their duties on July 8 and was lodged in the Central Prison here.

His wife and lawyer alleged that he was assaulted inside the prison. Mr. Piyush after his release on bail filed a private complaint complaining that he was assaulted inside the prison by a team of jail officials and staff.

Mr. Piyush, who was to appear in the court on Thursday, did not appear, following which A. Shanmuga Priya, Judicial Magistrate No. 3, posted the case to October 14. Meanwhile, an audio CD in which Maruthamuthu, a jailor of the Central Prison, is said to confirm the assault on Piyush in the prison went viral on social media. In a phone conversation, with Mr. Piyush the voice that is said to be that of jailor informs him that all the scenes of assault have been erased by the officials.

When contacted, Mr. Piyush said that the conversation took place after 15 days after his release on bail.