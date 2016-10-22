National » Tamil Nadu

Attention seekers, anxious crowd in attendance

AIADMK members praying for the recovery of Chief Minister Jayalalithaa who is undergoing treatment at Apollo Hospitals in Chennai.— PHOTO: S.R. RAGHUNATHAN
AIADMK members praying for the recovery of Chief Minister Jayalalithaa who is undergoing treatment at Apollo Hospitals in Chennai.— PHOTO: S.R. RAGHUNATHAN

One of the perils of constant media vigil outside Apollo Hospitals where the Chief Minister is receiving treatment, is that it attracts all kinds of attention seekers.

There was high drama outside the hospital when an unidentified person attempted to immolate himself, taking police personnel off guard. On hearing his threat, a posse of police personnel rushed and secured him. A police official said the immolation attempt by Sivakumar was due to the lack of police action on a complaint filed against a loan given to a person. The person was taken to Egmore police station for inquiry.

Barricades go

The police have removed barricades from the crossing on Greames Road, which leads to Apollo Hospitals. Officers had earlier closed the crossing due to security reasons because of which motorists had to drive 100 metres to take a turn.

Prayers continue

Party workers performed Agni Path puja at Angalaparameswari Amman temple behind Valluvar Kottam for the Chief Minister’s speedy recovery. Vijila Sathyananth, Gokula Indira and C.R Saraswati participated with 100 other party workers from the Women's Wing.

“We shall continue to pray till she assumes office. She is everything for us,” said Jaya Devi, a party worker.

Buttermilk, green tea

For hospital staff, policemen and even the waiting media crew who complete their shift at the dead of the night, a glassful of cold buttermilk is a perfect end to the long hours of work. Off Anna Salai, the chilled and spicy buttermilk, laced with herbs and chunks of raw mango, is a delight for people returning home. With most outlets shutting shop by11 p.m., a few mobile tea sellers are sought after by the staff. Regular tea, tea without sugar, and green tea are the options available.

Better access

to hospital

The news of the Chief Minister’s recovery seems to have effected a marked change in the body language of the security officials. It seems they have dropped their guard slightly, making it easy for relatives of patients to access the hospital at night. Earlier, visitors were allowed only through the side gate but, of late, visitors are being allowed through the main gate along with their vehicles too.

The 17-year-old athlete L. Samyasri along with other runners taking part in 12km run to Marudhamalai Subramaniaswamy Temple in Coimbatore, for the speedy recovery of Chief Minister Jayalalithaa. L. Samyasri won silver medal in the World School Athletics championship in Turkey on July 16, 2016, and received Rs. 20 lakhs as award from Chief Minister. Photo: M. Periasamy
As Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa is undergoing treatment at Apollo Hospitals in Chennai, people from across the State are praying for her speedy recovery.

Experts say Bodi hills in Theni district are ideal for setting up the Neutrino Observatory.— FILE PHOTO: G. KARTHIKEYAN

