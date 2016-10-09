Efforts by unidentified persons to break open a private bank Automated Teller Machine (ATM) at Paramathi Velur failed, as they were unable to break open the lockers on Saturday.

A police team on patrol duty found an ATM centre in Bazaar Street belonging to Syndicate Bank remaining open in the early hours. The top portion of the ATM was broken.

Likewise, efforts by unidentified persons to break open a nationalised bank ATM near a cement factory in Sankari failed, as they were unable to break open the lockers on Friday.

The incident came to light in the afternoon when the bank manager was informed that ATM was not functioning.