Police trying to remove cadres of the Naam Thamizhar Katchi involved in a protest at Thoothukudi Keezhur Railway Station. (On right) Cadres attempting to lay siege to Karnataka Bank branch in Palayamkottai on Wednesday.— Photos: N.Rajesh and A. Shaikmohideen.

Ongoing attacks on Tamils and their business establishments condemned

Police detained 22 cadres of Naam Tamizhar Katchi when they attempted to lay siege to Karnataka Bank’s Palayamkottai branch near Palayamkottai bus stand on Wednesday.

Condemning the ongoing attacks on the Tamil, their properties, business establishments and the vehicles bearing Tamil Nadu number plates in Karnataka in the wake of Cauvery water dispute, Naam Tamilar Katchi cadres, led by party’s southern regional organising secretary S. Sivakumar, attempted to lay siege to the bank branch.

However, their attempt was thwarted by the waiting police personnel, who removed them from the spot. The party cadres were released later.

Anticipating protests or attacks that would affect the smooth functioning of the bank branch, Tirunelveli City police had provided round-the-clock security to the bank ever since anti-Tamil attacks started in Karnataka. A team of police personnel, led by a Sub-Inspector of Police, has been deployed in front of the bank.

Effigy burnt

Meanwhile, the police arrested 13 cadres of Tamizhaga Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (TMMK) when they burnt the effigy of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddharamaiah near Palayamkottai bus stand.

Even as the police were concentrating on the agitating Naam Tamilar Katchi cadres, the TMMK cadres burnt the effigy near the protest venue.

They raised slogans against Mr. Siddharamaiah and accused him of encouraging attacks on Tamils and their properties.

Thoothukudi

As many as 75 cadres of Naam Tamilar Katchi courted arrest here while attempting to stage a rail roko near the first level crossing in the city. Earlier, they raised slogans demanding stern action against those attacking the Tamil in Karnataka.

Tension prevailed at the spot for sometime, as some of the agitators climbed on the engine of Pearl City Express. A team of police personnel, led by S. Selvanagarathinam, Assistant Superintendent of Police, Thoothukudi (Town), ordered them to get down. As the the cadres did not budge, the police resorted to mild lathi charge to disperse them, sources said.

However, Thoothukudi–Mysore Express departed the railway station as per schedule amidst tight security.