Palayamkottai police have picked up three persons who allegedly attempted to mortgage fake ornaments in a nationalised bank on Friday. Police said B. Shanmuga Bharathi (38) of Abhishekapatti, D. Selvaraj (35) of KTC Nagar, V. Sivakumar (35) of Shencottai and two others came to a nationalised bank at Palayamkottai on Friday to mortgage ‘gold ornaments.’ When the appraiser checked the quality of the ornaments, he found it to be fake and alerted the manager. When the bank employees tried to detain all of them, they could hold up only three of them while their associates managed to run out of the bank and escape. The trio was handed over to the police later. Further investigations are on.