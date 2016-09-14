Hours after Perarivalan, a convict in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, was attacked by a fellow prison inmate, his family members rushed to the prison from Chennai and Krishnagiri to meet him. His father Gnanasekaran (74) and sister came to the prison from Krishnagiri.

His mother, Arputhammal, who rushed from Chennai on hearing the news of the attack, said Perarivalan had sustained injury on his head and hands. “Perarivalan has received two stitches for his head injury. He told me that he had just woken up and was sitting on his bed when he (Rajesh) entered the cell and had a casual conversation. He stepped out and suddenly returned with an iron rod and hit him,” she said.

Ms. Arputhammal, quoting Perarivalan, said that the attack was unexpected and he did not have any time to react. “I asked the Jail Superintendent about the rod, and he said it was used to clear the drain,” she said. She added that Perarivalan told her that Rajesh used to talk to him frequently, ask for newspapers and tea.

She said that prison personnel told her that Rajesh was reportedly upset as he was moved to a different cell and doubted that Perarivalan was behind this change. “But Perarivalan said he had no role in this, and this was only his (Rajesh) imagination,” she added.

She demanded that the Prison Department carried out an inquiry to find out why he was attacked.

“I sought parole for him on January 28 this year. But I do not know if it was taken to the notice of the Chief Minister. I request the government to grant him parole so that he could stay with us for sometime,” she said.

Undergoes examination

A team of doctors from the Government Vellore Medical College Hospital visited the prison to examine Perarivalan. Based on this, he was taken to the hospital for investigations such as scan and an X-ray, authorities said.

Sub-Jailor Jayaseelan lodged a complaint against Rajesh with the Bagayam police. The police have registered a case under sections 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and 506 (ii) (criminal intimidation).

Ramadoss flays attack

PMK founder S. Ramadoss on Tuesday demanded an investigation into the attack on Perarivalan.

In a statement, he said that the attack should not be brushed aside as an ‘unfortunate’ or emotional incident. “Considering the fact that Perarivalan has gained goodwill from other inmates in the jail over the years, there is every chance of a conspiracy behind this. Why did the guards inside the jail fail to prevent the attack? How did the attacker get an iron rod inside the Vellore jail,” he asked.