Kaliyakkavilai police in Kanniyakumari district have registered case against three revenue department officials, including two Deputy Tahsildars, for allegedly attacking the staff from the court on Friday.

When a team of staff from the court went to attach the properties at Vilavancode taluk office, based on a court order after the official machinery failed to disburse the compensation for the land acquired for Vallavilai- Marthandamthurai Road expansion in 1972, a minor altercation broke out between both sides.

As it led to a scuffle later, six persons, including a land loser, Ignatius Loyola, two Deputy Tashsildars and a revenue staff, were injured.

Based on the complaint from Vilavancode Tahsildar, the police registered case against Ignatius Loyola and two others.

Meanwhile, a court employee, Dharmaraj, filed a complaint with the police, in which he accused Regional Deputy Tahsildar Murugan, Deputy Tahsildar John and Junior Assistant Ashok Singh of attacking the court staff and preventing them from discharging their duty.

Based on the complaint, the police registered case against the three officials on Saturday night.