Customers withdraw the new Rs. 2,000 notes from an SBI ATM in Vellore on Wednesday. Photo : C. Venkatachalapathy

On Wednesday, a number of ATMs of State Bank of India (SBI) across Vellore started to dispense the new Rs. 2,000 notes after re-configuration. The bank plans to get all its ATMs ready to dispense the new notes in two days, according to officials.

According to officials, many of the bank’s ATMs had been re-configured to dispense the new Rs. 2,000 notes. There are nearly 120 ATMs of SBI here.

An official of a nationalised bank said, “All the banks are in the process of re-calibrating the ATMs. It needs technical manpower and this has been outsourced,” he said.

However, many ATMs ran out of cash in lower denominations. “There is high demand for the lower denomination currencies. People are not coming forward to spend the Rs. 100 notes, and so, there is no circulation of the denomination. The situation could ease during the weekend,” he added.

But banks in the district have sufficient cash in the higher denomination to disburse to customers, he said, adding that an individual can withdraw Rs. 24,000 per week from his/her account.

Nevertheless, there was no let up in the crowds outside banks, ATMs and in post offices during the day. While one bank official expressed surprise that the crowd was, in fact, increasing, another official said there was much lesser crowd on Wednesday and the situation was fast improving.