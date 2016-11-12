It was yet another day of people from all walks of life thronging the banks and post offices for exchanging the Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 currency notes in the Salem and Namakkal districts.

The non-functioning of all the automated teller machines (ATMs) for the entire morning session in both the districts further worsened the situation. Even the few ATMs which started functioning in the afternoon soon went dry within half an hour and downed shutters, much to the disappointment of large number of people who waited patiently.

These ATMs discharged only Rs. 100 and not the new Rs. 2,000.

As expected, a large number of people turned up in all the bank branches and the head post offices for surrendering the Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes and collecting new Rs. 2,000 notes and other lower denomination currency.

With the announcement that all the ATMs which remained close for the last two days will start functioning from Friday, the people initially rushed to the ATMs immediately after the break of dawn.

With no sign of the ATMs functioning in Salem city, and other rural towns such as Mettur, Attur, Edappadi, Sankagiri, Vazhappadi, even at 9 a.m., the crowds started moving towards the nearby bank branches.

Like Thursday, special counters functioned in all the bank branches and serpentine queues were witnessed throughout the day. The turnout of people at the bank branches was much higher compared to Thursday.

Both the head post offices at Suramangalam and in Salem city too witnessed big crowd of people for the whole day.

When a few ATMs started functioning at about 2 p.m., the people waiting in the queues in bank branches rushed to the ATMs. But, with the ATMs going dry soon and no sign re-loading of money, the disappointed people rushed back to the bank branches.

According to a senior official of the State Bank of India, the officials are involved in changing the software in all the ATMs before loading the cash.

The officials are engaged in this work since morning, which is expected to continue till evening.

In Namakkal district, a majority of the ATMs did not function today, due to which people continued to throng the bank branches.

The senior citizens and women have expressed concern at the failure of the banks to set up exclusive counters for them.

The people have to wait atleast for a couple of hours before collecting the lower denomination notes. This situation is expected to continue for the next few days till ATMs start functioning normally.

Till then, the banks should open exclusive counters for women and senior citizens, said S. Lakshman, a retired government employee of Hasthampatti.

Total lull prevailed in the major markets and business hubs in the city for the third consecutive day.

Erode

Several ATMs of nationalised as well as new-generation banks went dry of cash as there was panic withdrawal in the morning hours in the district.

Visitors to ATMs from noon onwards were disappointed as the ATMs had no cash to dispense. People in dire need of liquid cash moved on from one ATM to another in desperation.

The crowd of depositors at the SBI administrative office wanting to deposit or exchange the demonetised high-value currencies did not abate on Friday.

The City Corporation started receiving currencies of the high denominations of the residents towards payment of pending tax dues.

The corporation accepted the currencies through counters at the main building and zonal offices.

The counters will be kept open from 7.30 a.m. to 11.30 p.m. till this month-end.

Krishnagiri

Many ATMs in the district had sufficient money to dispense with. There were no reports of ATMs going dry in the district. Long queues were formed in front of the ATMs as early as 8 a.m. itself and continued well into the night. Citizens had difficulty using cards of different banks in some of the ATMs. Mostly men preferred ATMs, and women were seen queueing up in front of bank branches to withdraw money.