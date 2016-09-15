Some unidentified miscreant set fire to the automated teller machine of Vijaya Bank at Dalmia Board area in the outskirts of the city on late Tuesday evening.

Police sources said that the miscreant entered the ATM in the guise of withdrawing money and set fire to the machine after pouring kerosene. On receiving information, fire and rescue service personnel from Omalur rushed to the spot and put down the fire. The ATM suffered minor damages, police sources said.

The Suramangalam police have registered a case and are on the look for the miscreant involved in the crime.

Meanwhile, a lorry bearing Karnataka state registration number suffered minor damages when some miscreants pelted stones when it was plying on the flyover at Karuppur near the city on Wednesday evening.

The windscreens of the vehicle were damaged.

The Suramangalam police are investigating.

The operation of TNSTC bus services to MM Hills and Mysuru from Mettur via river Palar check post remained suspended for yet another day on Wednesday, police sources said.