Police recovered Rs. 72 lakh from the brother-in-law of Esakki Pandi, who fled in the van carrying cash to be deposited in various ATMs in Chennai on October 3. Pandi surrendered before a court at Srivaikundam on Thursday..

Pandi drove away with Rs. 1.18 crore in the vehicle even as his colleagues were loading the cash in an ATM.

While launching a hunt for him, a police team went to his native place of Thottiyakaaravilai under the Thattaarmadam police station limits in Thoothukudi district.

His house at Thottiyakaaravilai remained locked. Police found that Pandi’s wife Petchithaai had gone to his parent’s house at Nazareth.

As the special team picked up Petchithaai for interrogation and took her to Chennai, Pandi surrendered before a court at Srivaikundam. He was remanded in judicial custody till October 13.

Based on the information extracted from Petchithaai, the police raided the house of Pandi’s brother-in-law Kanagaraj at Vaithiyalingapuram near Sattankulam on Friday and recovered Rs. 72 lakh. The police also arrested Kanagaraj. Further investigations are on.