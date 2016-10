The Southern Railway has announced that the following trains will be provided temporary stoppage of one minute duration at Unjalur in Karur-Erode section from December 16 to 23 in view of aradhana celebrations of Satguru Sri Seshadri Swamigal Adhistanam: Train No.16188 Ernakulam- Karaikal Express leaving Ernakulam from December 15 to 22; Train No.16187 Karaikal-Ernakulam Express leaving Karaikal from December 16 to 23; and Train Nos.56712/56713 Palakkad Town-Tiruchi Fast Passenger / Tiruchi-Palakkad Town Fast Passenger from December 16 to 23.

