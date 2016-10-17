Jewels stolen from locked house

Thieves broke into the house of S. Karthiyani (33) in Kovilan Nagar and decamped with over 15 sovereigns of gold.

Police said the family of the complainant, working with an insurance company, left the house locked on Thursday and Friday. On return, they found the door broken open and the jewels missing from an almirah. S.S. Colony police are investigating.

Man electrocuted

A 40-year-old man, S. Madasamy, of Paravai was electrocuted when he accidentally came in contact with a live wire on Saturday.

Police said the victim was electrocuted while removing a dhoti left drying on an iron fence. They suspect that electricity must have leaked from a nearby power supply line. Samayanallur police are investigating.