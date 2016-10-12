The All India SC and ST Railway Employees Association urged the Centre to drop the recommendations of the Seventh Pay Commission.

Speaking to reporters here recently, Gnanasekaran, zonal general secretary of the Association, said that various agitations were staged to press the above demand. But the Centre has not taken any initiative to fulfil the demand.

He demanded the Railways to hike the basic wages of its workers to Rs. 26,000 from the present Rs. 18,000; do away with the move of handing over the work of manufacture of locos and coaches to private concerns.

The Railways should take immediate steps for filling up all the existing vacancies to lessen the burden of the current staff and also do away with the new pension scheme.

He demanded the Railways to accept all the 36 demands.