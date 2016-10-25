HELPING HAND:Minister for Agriculture R. Kamalakannan giving away a cheque to a beneficiary in Karaikal on Monday.

Assistance totalling Rs. 3.50 lakh were distributed to persons belonging to Adi Dravidar community at a function organised by Adi-Dravidar Welfare Department here on Saturday.

Two inter-caste couples received Rs. 50,000 each, three persons got a sum of Rs. 1.50 lakh each for housing facility and four persons with various illness got relief totalling Rs. 47,902. Agriculture Minister R. Kamalakannan said the Puducherry government attached priority for the release of housing subsidy to Adi Dravidar people.

A subsidy of Rs. 4 lakh to each beneficiary would be released in instalments, he said.

P. Kanagaraj, Assistant Director of Adi Dravidar Welfare, and Murugesan, Health Ofricer, were present.