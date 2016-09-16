Interacts with students of Panchayat Union Middle School in Aradapattu

District Collector Prashant M.Wadnere called upon students of Panchayat Union Middle School in Aradapattu to ask their parents to construct toilets at their homes if they don’t have the facility already.

The Collector made a visit to Aradapattu to review different schemes on Thursday. He also went to the school and interacted with students and asked them if they received all the welfare assistance provided by the government.

During the interaction, he told the students to make their parents aware of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and that toilets can be built in their homes under the scheme.

Noon meal centre

He inspected the toilets used by students in the school. Mr.Wadnere also inspected the noon meal centre of the school.

Tiruvannamalai Panchayat Union Commissioner V.Sivakumar and Block Development Officer M.Sundaramurthi (Village Panchayats) accompanied him.