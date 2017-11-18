Arts must be nurtured from childhood: Governor

more-in

Arts appreciation must be nurtured from childhood. This will aspire youngsters to learn the different forms of music and dance that unite the world, Governor Banwarilal Purohit said here on Saturday.

Inaugurating the Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan’s Cultural Festival 2017, he lauded Chennai for being included in the UNESCO’s Creative Cities Network for fostering music tradition. Parents must cultivate an environment for children to develop flair for the arts, he added. The Governor honoured saxophone exponent Kadri Gopalnath, Carnatic musician O.S. Arun and Kuchipudi dancer Sailaja with the P. Obul Reddy and P. Gnanambal Memorial Lifetime Achievement Awards instituted by P. Vijayakumar Reddy and Preetha Reddy.

He also appreciated the recipients for their outstanding contributions to their field. Felicitating the Bhavan’s Chennai Kendra for offering programmes free, the Governor said he attended the function also as the international vice-president of the Bhavan. About 600 students have benefited from the Carnatic instrumental classes.

While C.V. Krishnaswami, chairman, TAG-VHS Diabetes Research Centre, highlighted the contributions of doyens in nurturing the classical art form in Chennai, L. Sabaretnam, chairman, Bhavan’s Chennai Kendra, spoke on the various programmes offered.

Pointing out that it was the diamond jubilee year, he also sought the support of the Governor in establishing a premier education institution, including a women’s college, at the 40-acre land in Thiruporur.

Accepting the award on behalf of the recipients, Mr. Arun said the award was not only recognition of their contribution but also an inspiration to take the art form forward. He also thanked the rasikas who sustain the artists.

The function ended with a concert by Carnatic vocalist Aruna Sairam.