Rahul meets Karunanidhi in hospital

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi, along with DMK treasurer M.K. Stalin and TNCC president Su. Thirunavukarasar, address the media after visiting DMK president M. Karunanidhi at Kauvery Hospital, in Chennai on Saturday. | Photo Credit: M. Vedhan

more-in

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday met ailing DMK president M. Karunanidhi at Kauvery Hospital here and enquired about his health.

Mr.Karunanidhi’s son and DMK treasurer M.K.Stalin, daughter and Rajya Sabha Member Kanimozhi and senior party leader Duraimurugan were present.

Emerging from the hospital, Mr. Gandhi told reporters that he had met Mr. Karunanidhi and wished him a speedy recovery. “I am happy to see he is doing well. The doctors told me that he will be able to go home pretty soon. He is the leader of the Tamil people, of Tamil Nadu, so I wanted to meet him,” Mr. Gandhi said.

Mr. Gandhi said he also conveyed wishes from his mother and Congress president Sonia Gandhi to Mr. Karunanidhi.

Former Union Minister P. Chidambaram, TNCC president Su. Thirunavukarasar and former president E.V.K.S. Elangovan accompanied Mr. Gandhi during his visit.

Soon after that, senior leaders of AIADMK — Deputy Speaker of Lok Sabha M. Thambidurai and State Fisheries Minister D. Jayakumar — made a surprise visit to the hospital to wish Mr. Karunanidhi a speedy recovery.

Mr. Thambidurai said, “On behalf of the AIADMK that is on the path that Puratchi Thalaivi Amma had set, and Chinnamma who is going to lead us, we came to the hospital to enquire the health status of Mr. Karunanidhi. Former DMK Ministers, MLAs, other functionaries, DMK leader’s wife and his daughter Kanimozhi were present. We enquired about his health and were told that he is well, which is happy news.”

Karunanidhi stable

Doctors said Mr. Karunanidhi was stable and they were hopeful of discharging him on Monday or Tuesday.