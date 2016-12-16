Karunanidhi undergoes tracheostomy to improve breathing

more-in

DMK president M. Karunanidhi underwent a tracheostomy procedure to optimise breathing, Kauvery Hospital announced on Friday.

Mr. Karunanidhi, 92, was readmitted to the Chennai hospital late Thursday with breathing difficulty due to throat and lung infection.

"He is stable, on antibiotics and is being treated by a team of doctors," a bulletin issued by S. Aravindan, executive director of the hospital, said.

Mr. Karunanidhi was rushed in an ambulance from his Gopalapuram residence to the hospital past 11.10 p.m. on Thursday. The 92-year-old leader’s son and DMK treasurer M.K. Stalin, daughter M. Kanimozhi and some senior party leaders accompanied him, according to a police source.

This is the second time the veteran leader has been admitted to the hospital in the last fortnight.

On December 1, he was admitted to the hospital for “optimisation of nutrition and hydration”. He was discharged on the night of December 7 and advised rest for a few days. The DMK, in a release then, appealed to well -wishers not to call on him until he recuperates.

Mr. Karunanidhi has not been seen in public for over 40 days now ever since he developed a drug allergy on October 25. However, on December 10, the party announced that he would chair the DMK’s crucial general council meeting in Chennai on December 20 where Mr. Stalin is expected to be elevated as working president of the party.