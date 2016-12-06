Tamil Nadu

Jayalalithaa's funeral procession on Anna Salai

more-in

Captured from the rooftop of The Hindu's head office in Chennai.

Post a Comment
More In Videos Multimedia Tamil Nadu
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.