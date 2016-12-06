Jayalalithaa - 1948-2016

Jayalalithaa is no more

Chief Minister Jayalalithaa.   | Photo Credit: Shaju John

Her mortal remains will be kept in state at the historic Rajaji Hall on Tuesday to enable the public to pay homage.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa is no more. Seventy-four days after being admitted to Apollo Hospitals here, the general secretary of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam passed away at 11.30 p.m. on Monday. She did not respond to emergency life support treatment administered after she suffered a cardiac arrest a day earlier. She was 68.

Late in the night, her body was taken to ‘Veda Nilayam’, her residence in Poes Garden in the heart of Chennai. Officials said her mortal remains would be kept in state at the historic Rajaji Hall on Tuesday to enable the public to pay homage.

An hour before the announcement about her death was made, the police strength outside the Apollo Hospitals was increased and the route from the hospital to her residence was cleared for traffic. Security personnel took position outside in good measure.

Police deployed on the road leading to Poes Garden, CM Jayalalithaa's residence.

Police strengthen security across Chennai

Around midnight, Sasikala Natarajan, her trusted aide of over 30 years, who was by her side since the time Jayalalithaa was admitted on September 22, left the Apollo Hospitals for Poes Garden.

Jayalalithaa was one of the country’s most articulate and determined political personalities and a top film actress of the 1960s and 1970s. She showed enormous resolve in fighting one obstacle after another since the time she stepped into the world of politics in June 1982, under the mentorship of Chief Minister M.G. Ramachandran (MGR), the founder of the AIADMK and her lead co-star in 28 Tamil films.

Scenes of sorrow

The death plunged the State and the party into grief. AIADMK cadres and other members of the public who had massed outside the hospital wailed inconsolably, beating their chests, as the news was announced after weeks of anxiety, which peaked on Monday. The State declared a seven-day mourning and a holiday for educational institutions for three days. The national flag and the AIADMK flag would be flown at half-mast as a mark of mourning.

Tamil Nadu plunges into mourning

Announcing her death shortly after midnight in a bulletin, the Apollo Hospitals referred to the cardiac arrest she suffered on the evening of December 4 “even while our intensivist was in her room”. It added: “Despite our best efforts, the Honourable Chief Minister’s underlying conditions rendered her unable to recover and she passed away at 11.30 p.m. today.”

On November 13, Jayalalithaa was moved to a private room after she miraculously battled multiple health complications.

A one-time propaganda secretary of the party and a former Rajya Sabha member, Jayalalithaa steered the AIADMK since 1989 when the party, which had split into two following MGR’s death in December 1987, reunited under her stewardship. In the last six years, the political fortunes of the AIADMK soared to a new high, with Jayalalithaa leading it to back-to-back victories in the 2011 Assembly elections, local body polls, the 2014 Parliamentary polls and the last Assembly elections in May 2016.

Since 2011, Jayalalithaa had launched several public welfare schemes doling out numerous freebies under the ‘Brand Amma’, such as launching the Amma Unavagam (canteen), Amma Water, Amma Salt — winning accolades nationally and endearing herself to the masses.

 

Her convent education equipped her with the necessary skills that enabled her to excel both in the film industry and in politics.
The reluctant actor and politician
The chosen one: “That she made it entirely on her own makes this an extraordinary personal achievement for Ms. Jayalalithaa.”
Jayalalithaa: a political career with sharp rises and steep falls
In this September 22, 2014 picture, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa distributes food at the newly inaugurated Amma Canteen at the Kasturba Gandhi Hospital, in Chennai.
Popular leader, populist schemes
From her debut movie 'Vennira Adai'. Though a reluctant actor, she always gave her best every time she faced the camera.
Jayalalithaa: A life in pictures
‘Charismatic leader’ Jayalalithaa mourned
Her convent education equipped her with the necessary skills that enabled her to excel both in the film industry and in politics.
The reluctant actor and politician
Among the most traumatic periods for Jayalalithaa was one before she first went to jail in December 1996.
On verge of quitting politics, she bounced back stronger
After MGR's death, Jayalalithaa had to fight and struggle to take over the AIADMK.
The student who surpassed the teacher
A file photo of Jayalalithaa
Jayalalithaa - early life and times
Party leaders would line up and bow before the helicopter in which she flew. Many of them would prostrate before her in public displays of devotion.
The enduring enigma that was Jayalalithaa
From her debut movie 'Vennira Adai'. Though a reluctant actor, she always gave her best every time she faced the camera.
Jayalalithaa: A life in pictures
Ministers line up to greet Chief Minister Jayalalithaa as she leaves after the Independence Day celebrations in Chennai on August 15, 2016.
Total loyalty: The cement that held AIADMK
Jayalalithaa (bottom right) in a 1957 photograph, when she was in the 4th grade at Bishop Cotton Girls High School in Bengaluru.
The days she loved the most
Officers say Jayalalithaa could recall even minor details of issues precisely.
A quick learner and taskmaster, she stuck by unpopular decisions
The chosen one: “That she made it entirely on her own makes this an extraordinary personal achievement for Ms. Jayalalithaa.”
Jayalalithaa: a political career with sharp rises and steep falls
In this September 22, 2014 picture, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa distributes food at the newly inaugurated Amma Canteen at the Kasturba Gandhi Hospital, in Chennai.
Popular leader, populist schemes
Dravidar Kazhagam's K.Veeramani was a close adviser but become a bitter critic later.
She had many friends, but none stayed for long
The woman behind the 69% quota
Jayalalithaa undertook a four-day hunger strike on the Marina in July 1993 on the Cauvery issue.
An aggressive campaigner for Tamil Nadu's water rights
In 1961, at the age of 13, a young Jayalalithaa made her debut in a Kannada film. Pictured is a shot from her early days in cinema.
Jayalalithaa: The silver screen queen
Lesser known facets of Jayalalithaa
Sasikala entered Jayalalithaa's inner circle in the mid-1980s.
The surrogate sister who ‘took my mother’s place’
File photo of the then Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa with students who received their free laptops for securing top marks in the board examinations.
Mother of welfare schemes
Jayalalithaa debuted in the Tamil film industry with Vennira Aadai in 1964. She and MGR acted together in 28 films, including Kavalkaaran, Adimai Pen, Engal Thangam, Kudiyiruntha Koil, Ragasiya Police 115 and Nam Naadu. Some of her popular movies are Vennira Aadai, Aayirathil Oruvan, Kavalkaran, Pudhiya Boomi, Iru Deivangal, Nadhiyai Thedi Vandha Kadal. Jayalalithaa's last film was Nadhiyai Thedi Vandha Kadal in 1980.
Jayalalithaa - From silver screen to political dream