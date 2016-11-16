The Central Crime Branch of the city police arrested a junior assistant of a mobile court on the charges of preparing fake receipts here on Tuesday.

The mobile court collects fine from persons involved in petty cases and the fine amount would be deposited in the treasury. On November 3, mobile court magistrate in-charge K. Lingam while inspecting the receipts found the signatures of various magistrates forged. Inquiries revealed that Elangovan (46) of Dadagapatti was working in the mobile court for the past two years and had prepared fake receipts and had cheated to the tune of Rs 31,000. The court administration lodged complaint with the CCB who registered a case and arrested Elangovan.