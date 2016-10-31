The district administration has made elaborate arrangements for the celebrations of ‘De jure’ transfer, marking the Liberation Day which falls on November 1.

The de facto transfer or merger of Puducherry and other French colonies with India came into effect on November 1, 1954.

Meeting convened

P. Parthiba, District Collector, convened a meeting of officials and discussed the arrangements for the celebrations.

R. Kamalakannan, Minister for Agriculture, will hoist the National Flag at 9.05 a.m. on the the Beach Road.

Police personnel will present a guard of honour. Freedom fighters will be honoured on the occasion.

Photo exhibition

The Collector said that a photo exhibition on “Puducherry - the past and the present” will be organised by the Tourism Department at the Sea Gulls restaurant on the Beach Road.

The exhibition will explain the past glory of the Union Territory to the present-day youth.

In the evening, a cultural programme will be organised in the town. Mr. Kamalakannan, Minister, will inaugurate it.